Veterans get 'Dream Flight' in restored World War II plane

Jack Moss, a 98-year-old World War II vet, said it "was like starting all over."
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:45:26-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Who needs refreshments, air conditioning and Wi-Fi, when there's the great open air?

On Wednesday, a nonprofit called Dream Flights provided five Good Samaritan Society residents with a flight aboard a restored World War II propeller plane.

Maybe that sounds scary for some, but not for 98-year-old World War II veteran Jack Moss. The Loveland Village independent resident, who served in both the Marines and the Air Force, said it was a transcendent whisk through the past.

"It was something like starting all over," Moss said after landing back from his cascade through the air. "The thrill to fly in an open cockpit airplane again... That's flying."

In the above story, you can see how happy Jack was after his flight, and, for more information on

