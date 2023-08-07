USGAA Finals will bring 2,000 Hurling, Camogie, Gaelic football players to Longmont this month

LONGMONT, Colo. — These three sports combine elements of lacrosse, soccer, rugby and baseball. Sounds pretty fun (exhausting), right?

We know almost 2,000 athletes agree, as the United States Gaelic Athletic Association prepares to host its massive National Finals tournament in Longmont this month.

The festivities will take place the weekend of August 18, as the country's best players for Hurling, Camogie and Gaelic football bring Ireland's national sports to the Sandstone Sports Ranch Complex.

"This tournament has been going on for many, many decades in the US," tournament organizer Eamonn Ryan said. "We actually held it in Boulder [in 2004]... People still talk about it, you know, the scenery and the facilities and the fun that they had."

