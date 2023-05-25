Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Urban Field Pizza, which opened last May in Longmont, places 7th in the world at the International Pizza Expo

Its unique "Lucky #7" pizza features French onion cream sauce, cured egg yolk and prosciutto
Urban Field Pizza's winning "Lucky #7" pizza features French onion cream sauce, cured egg yolk and prosciutto.
Urban Field Pizza
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 10:38:08-04

LONGMONT, Colo. — I was not really sure what cured egg yolk or garlic confit was supposed to be like, but it sure tasted amazing on this pizza.

Urban Field Pizza, which opened last May in Longmont, just returned from a 7th-place finish in the International Pizza Expo. They secured the top-10 finish with a new pizza: Lucky #7, which is now available (and named after its victory at the competition).

"I thought I could have done a little bit better, but 7th is great," co-owner and head chef Nick Swanson said, who trained in the kitchens of New York City. "You know, 7th is great. I'm extremely happy with that."

Now, he's not just being a tough critic. There is a specific reason why he knows they could have made a better pizza.

In the above story, you can hear more about how Urban Field almost did not serve up a pizza for the Las Vegas-based competition. You can also see how this unique Detroit-style slice is prepared, which features the eccentric, aforementioned ingredients that I had never tried on a pizza before.

For more information on Urban Field Pizza, you can head here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know