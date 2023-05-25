Urban Field Pizza, which opened last May in Longmont, places 7th in the world at the International Pizza Expo

LONGMONT, Colo. — I was not really sure what cured egg yolk or garlic confit was supposed to be like, but it sure tasted amazing on this pizza.

Urban Field Pizza, which opened last May in Longmont, just returned from a 7th-place finish in the International Pizza Expo. They secured the top-10 finish with a new pizza: Lucky #7, which is now available (and named after its victory at the competition).

"I thought I could have done a little bit better, but 7th is great," co-owner and head chef Nick Swanson said, who trained in the kitchens of New York City. "You know, 7th is great. I'm extremely happy with that."

Now, he's not just being a tough critic. There is a specific reason why he knows they could have made a better pizza.

In the above story, you can hear more about how Urban Field almost did not serve up a pizza for the Las Vegas-based competition. You can also see how this unique Detroit-style slice is prepared, which features the eccentric, aforementioned ingredients that I had never tried on a pizza before.

For more information on Urban Field Pizza, you can head here.