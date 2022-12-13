United Airlines has teamed up with Special Olympics to make sure your holiday travel is a little easier at DIA

DENVER - Kiosks do not really make your day like Hannah Atkinson can.

She is one of four Special Olympics athletes that joined United Airlines last October to launch their Special Olympics Service Ambassador Program in Denver.

Hannah, David Riley, Cody Field, and Chris McElroy are all paid employees, and they help customers check-in, check their bags, find their gate, and really just have a more positive airport experience.

"For me, I love to work," said Hannah, who is also the 2022 Special Olympics Hall of Fame Female Athlete of the Year.

"The reason why I love to work is because I just like to help people. That's my ideal [job] - I love to help people," she said.

United Airlines has teamed up with Special Olympics to make sure your holiday travel is just a little easier at DIA

In the above story, you can learn more about the program, and the message Hannah has for employers around the world.