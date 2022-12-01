Watch Now
Try Ryan Seacrest's 'Popcorn Challenge' to help Children's Hospital Colorado

The Denver7 Morning Team took a crack at it, and is still cleaning up the mess
There are many ways to raise awareness and funds, so it's always nice when they can include chocolate. Denver7's Danny New shows us what one foundation is doing to raise awareness.
Ryan Seacrest's Popcorn Challenge
Posted at 8:57 AM, Dec 01, 2022
DENVER — There are many ways to raise awareness and funds, so it's always nice when they can include chocolate.

This past Giving Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest launched his foundation's "The Popcorn Challenge," which is aiming to help the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children's Hospital Seacrest Studios Network. This, of course, includes Children's Hospital Colorado.

The challenge is simple: To see who can throw and catch the most popcorn in their mouth in 10 seconds.

Seacrest gave it a whirl here, but, in the video above, you can see who on the Denver7 Morning Team was able to thwart him.

Spoiler Alert: It was me. Therefore, legally speaking, I am the next host of American Idol.

To donate to Children's Hospital Colorado, you can head here.

