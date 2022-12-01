Try Ryan Seacrest's 'Popcorn Challenge' to help Children's Hospital Colorado

DENVER — There are many ways to raise awareness and funds, so it's always nice when they can include chocolate.

This past Giving Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest launched his foundation's "The Popcorn Challenge," which is aiming to help the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children's Hospital Seacrest Studios Network. This, of course, includes Children's Hospital Colorado.

The challenge is simple: To see who can throw and catch the most popcorn in their mouth in 10 seconds.

Seacrest gave it a whirl here, but, in the video above, you can see who on the Denver7 Morning Team was able to thwart him.

Spoiler Alert: It was me. Therefore, legally speaking, I am the next host of American Idol.

To donate to Children's Hospital Colorado, you can head here.