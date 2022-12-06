Tina Lorenz, a.k.a. the 'Renegade Boomer,' says you should never retire

DENVER — Not that retirement feels very attainable these days, but Tina Lorenz may find a silver lining there anyway.

The consultant and investor, who calls herself the "Renegade Boomer," believes that more people in their 50s — and beyond — should resist retirement.

She says it's okay to spend some of your twilight years at the beach, but that challenging yourself can also be a treat.

"I think that there's so much more for people past 50 years old to offer. Often, we find ourselves being marginalized and not taken seriously — kind of shoved to the side," said Lorenz, who rocks a vibrant lavender haircut. "What I have found with the professionals I've worked with for almost two decades is that there's often another chapter, a second chapter that's just kind of waiting to emerge."

Lorenz also referenced some studies out of Europe, claiming that working longer can decrease the risk of developing Alzeimher's.

In the video above, you can hear more on her belief that people can find new opportunities later in life — and what led her down this path initially.