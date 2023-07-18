DENVER — "Where'd you get that bracelet?" Oh, just from a company that helps people around the world.

Three friends in Denver founded Threads Worldwide to find a way to give women in poverty a chance at funding their dreams.

It started about 12 years ago with the idea that they could buy supplies for people in countries like Bolivia, Uganda, and Indonesia, and then pay them for the jewelry they make. From there, the artists can forge their own path to whatever future they want.

"Not all of [their passions] is jewelry," Angela Melfi, one of Threads Worldwide co-founders, said. "So they learn business skills, and then they go out and start catering companies, hair companies and things like that."

Three Colorado friends use jewelry business to help women in poverty around the world

In the above story, you can hear more about their journey, and see our anchors gracefully model some of their collection.

For more information, you can head here.

