Thornton teen collecting hundreds of lightly used shoes to donate

He and his family launched "Sneaks 'n Cleats" this past year
When your kid's feet inevitably grow at 65 mph, might as well donate their older pairs. That's part of the idea for Stargate Charter School junior Reed Schoenfeld.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 19, 2022
That's part of the idea for Stargate Charter School junior Reed Schoenfeld, who launched the nonprofit "Sneaks n' Cleats" with his family this past year.

So far, he has collected more than 150 pairs of shoes from classmates, teammates, teachers and neighbors.

Preferably, the family wants "lightly-used" sneakers, and then families in need can head to their website to request them.

"It's a really good feeling for sure, but it's just good to give back," said Schoenfeld.

In the video above, you can hear more about his mission, and hear the mom's reaction to finding out her son wanted to keep 150 used pairs of footwear in their home.

