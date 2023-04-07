THORNTON, Colo. — When you wish upon a star, Disney fans decorating their homes will go very, very far.

Thousands of people have realized this about Kim and A.J. Magana, a Thornton couple who just went viral for their collection of Disney relics.

Kim had been accruing these trinkets for years, but finally decided to put them all on display when their first grandchild was officially on the way.

"I wanted to do this when my own kids were young, but ran out of time," said Kim, while standing under their Mickey Mouse-shaped doorway. "But when I got to be a grandma, I was like, 'Oh, I could make this so cool [for them].'"

Thornton couple goes viral for Disney-tastic home listing

In the above story, you can take a tour of their magical first floor, or, to look at the actual listing, you can head here.