Butterfly Pavilion launches "Pollinator Palooza" celebration, highlighting new "Pollinator Place" exhibit

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Some of the beetles at The Butterfly Pavilion's new exhibit "Pollinator Place" are bigger than Paul, John, George and Ringo.

First Gentleman Marlon Reis and Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen cut the ribbon Tuesday to open "Pollinator Place." Visitors to the new exhibit can meet many of the insects that are vital to our planet's ecosystem.

This is all part of the Pavilion's "Pollinator Palooza," a two-month long initiative to educate families about the many bugs that contribute to Colorado's vegetation and food chain.

"Over the next two months, I would love people to go to Butterflies.org and learn different ways they can engage," said Reis, who is the Honorary Chair of the Butterfly Pavilion's Board of Directors, "to appreciate the non-charismatic megafauna that we normally think of as being important."

In the above story, you can hear more from First Gentleman Reis on his love of animals, and join me on a meet-and-greet with the ginormous bugs in their new exhibit, led by Lepidopterist Shiran Herschcovich.