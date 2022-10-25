Testicular Cancer Society teams up with Rockies outfielder Connor Joe to spread awareness

If you have enough time to take a picture with a pair of a bovine's testicles in New York City, you should have enough time to administer a self-exam in the shower.

That's the thinking, anyway, from the Testicular Cancer Society. In the past month, it has launched a social media campaign to comment on all pictures posted with the testicles of Wall Street's Charging Bull, in an effort to spread awareness about checking yourself.

The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 10,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer this year, and most men can find more effective treatment if they just examine their scrotum once a month in the shower.

One person who agrees is Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2020. After surgery and chemotherapy, he has been cancer-free for three years now — and he has teamed with the the Testicular Cancer Society on this new campaign.

"A lot of people are fascinated with the Wall Street Bull and its balls, right?" said Connor Joe, virtually, from his home in California. "They take pictures with them because they're famous, yet men are scared to do self-exams on themselves."

For more information on administering a self-exam, you can find a guide here.