Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Teacher tips: Reading for at least 15 minutes per night can drastically improve your child's education

This can help children trying to catch up to their grade level after years of virtual learning
Seeing an improvement in children's reading levels could be as simple as cracking open a book for at least 15 minutes per night, according to educators.
Library books
Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:35:11-04

AURORA, Colo. — Seeing an improvement in children's reading levels could be as simple as cracking open a book for at least 15 minutes per night, according to educators.

Reading for just a quarter of an hour each night can help children catch up to their grade level by a third of a year, according to the Education Leaders Guide to Reading Growth.

reading for 15 minutes a day.jpg

Tiffany Shelander is an education specialist at Dean Elementary School in Aurora, and her job is dedicated to making sure children are catching up to their reading level, especially with so many kids who are behind because of the impacts of virtual learning.

"So basically, most kids after the pandemic were at least a year and a half behind," Shelander said. "If you can have your kid read at least 15 minutes a night... That's like the magic number."

Teacher tips: Reading for at least 15 minutes per night can drastically improve your child's education

Shelander said there are ways to not only encourage children to read, but also make sure they are reading the right materials to help them grow:

  • Make it a routine to read every night.
  • Graphic novels and comic books work, too! As long as kids are reading something, it's beneficial.
  • Use the "five-finger" rule. If a child doesn't recognize one to two words on the page, that's ideal. If they don't recognize five words, it's probably too difficult.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive