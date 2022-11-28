Watch Now
Take your kids on a trip under the sea at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Need a family activity this holiday break? You can take a virtual trip to the beach with "Unseen Oceans"
While it's snowing in Colorado this holiday season, you can play in the sand at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
The mile-high staple, which has been around in some form since 1900, has opened a new exhibit to let fans explore the the ocean from our landlocked state.

Visitors can operate a virtual deep-sea rover, meet re-creations of the most exotic creatures on the ocean floor, and contemplate our country's shrinking coastlines.

In the above story, you can watch an older, six-foot-two manchild enjoy these activities.

For more information on tickets, you can head here.

