Take your kids on a trip under the sea at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER — While it's snowing in Colorado this holiday season, you can play in the sand at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The mile-high staple, which has been around in some form since 1900, has opened a new exhibit to let fans explore the the ocean from our landlocked state.

Visitors can operate a virtual deep-sea rover, meet re-creations of the most exotic creatures on the ocean floor, and contemplate our country's shrinking coastlines.

In the above story, you can watch an older, six-foot-two manchild enjoy these activities.

