Take your kids on a trip to the moon at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science brings us back to the 1960s with "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon"
If you are not traveling during Thanksgiving Break, how about taking your kids on a trip to the moon? Denver7's Danny New has a few suggestions for parents
Apollo: When We Went to the Moon
Posted at 9:23 AM, Nov 21, 2022
DENVER — If your kids are asking a lot of questions about Artemis I, you can now take them back to the beginning.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is welcoming families this holiday season to live through the space race of the 1960s with their exhibit, "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon."

If you are not traveling during Thanksgiving Break, how about taking your kids on a trip to the moon?

Inside, visitors can find hands-on activities and modules to help them understand the early days of NASA, ultimately culminating with Neil Armstrong's lunar jaunt in 1969.

In the above video, you can get a taste of the components, including: a lunar simulator, a model of the rover from the later Apollo missions, and a re-creation of America's first satellite.

For more information on tickets, you can head here.

