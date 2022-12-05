St. Martin's Chamber Choir surprises the Denver7 Morning Team

DENVER — It might be Monday, but at least it's a Monday during the holidays.

Earlier today, during Denver7 News at 6, I pretended to be presenting a field segment where I interviewed the St. Martin's Chamber Choir.

In reality, I was just welcoming a group of almost a dozen of the choir's singers into the studio, after covertly hiding them in another studio.

They were all nice enough to put up with these shenanigans. Usually, their concerts are not a big secret!

In the video above, you can watch the moment they all came out and surprised our anchors. I'm pretty sure Brian's ears wiggled.

The St. Martin's Chamber Choir has been providing choral music to our state for almost three decades, and are asking for donations during Colorado Gives Days tomorrow.

For more information on upcoming shows and, to donate, you can head here.