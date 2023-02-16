Sock It To 'Em celebrates the donation of its one millionth pair of socks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Clearly, the TV show "Laugh-In" was being selfish.
Sock It To 'Em (unlike the famous 1960s TV show and its catchphrase, "Sock it to me") is a local nonprofit that has been working to donate socks to people in need since Thanksgiving of 2011.
Back then, a group of women, led by now-CEO Sue Lee, collected and donated around 600 pairs of socks to local shelters. Quickly, they realized the value.
"For people who are really experiencing homelessness, a pair of socks might last two to three days," said Lee, virtually. "They walk like five to 10 miles a day."
In the past year, the nonprofit has donated thousands of socks to Marshall Fire victims and visiting migrant workers as well.
In the above story, you can hear more about their journey, which will reach a big milestone today with the celebration of their one millionth pair's donation.
That will be today at 6 p.m., over at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Englewood.
