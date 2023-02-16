Sock It To 'Em celebrates the donation of its one millionth pair of socks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Clearly, the TV show "Laugh-In" was being selfish.

Sock It To 'Em (unlike the famous 1960s TV show and its catchphrase, "Sock it to me") is a local nonprofit that has been working to donate socks to people in need since Thanksgiving of 2011.

Back then, a group of women, led by now-CEO Sue Lee, collected and donated around 600 pairs of socks to local shelters. Quickly, they realized the value.

"For people who are really experiencing homelessness, a pair of socks might last two to three days," said Lee, virtually. "They walk like five to 10 miles a day."

In the past year, the nonprofit has donated thousands of socks to Marshall Fire victims and visiting migrant workers as well.

Sock It To Em is about to reach milestone of 1 million donated socks

In the above story, you can hear more about their journey, which will reach a big milestone today with the celebration of their one millionth pair's donation.

That will be today at 6 p.m., over at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Englewood.

