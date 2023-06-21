Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Saint Joseph Hospital throws surprise party for 97-year-old volunteer who reached 20,000 hours of service

Polly Coleman, who has been volunteering with the hospital for 32 years, received the Denver7 Every Day Hero award in 2016
Polly Coleman, who has been volunteering with the hospital for 32 years, received the Denver7 Every Day Hero award in 2016
Polly Coleman
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:25:07-04

DENVER — When you have an 8,000 hour lead on second place, you know you are a special volunteer. But a surprise party helps, too.

Polly Coleman, a former Denver7 Every Day Hero, was celebrated by friends and family this week as she reached both her 97th birthday and the 20,000 hour-benchmark for volunteering at the hospital.

Specifically, she has spent the majority of her 32 years there at the hospital's gift shop, where her daughter Dianne now volunteers. Her granddaughter also started volunteering at age 12 before climbing up to the hospital's Director of Service Excellence.

"Oh, that's very special. Yeah, that's very special," Polly said, when asked how special it is to work with her family. "I love what I do."

In the above story, you can see the moment Polly's surprise erupted as she walked in the door for just another day at the gift shop, and hear one of her secrets for a long, happy life (hint: it's a beverage).

To learn more about the Saint Joseph Hospital Gift Shop, which supports the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, you can head here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!