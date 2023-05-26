Watch Now
Rock legend Tommy James talks to Denver7 before Saturday night performance in Denver

At 76-years-old, Tommy James is still rocking after his band Tommy James and the Shondells originated the hit songs "Mony Mony" and "Crimson and Clover."
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 26, 2023
DENVER — At 76 years old, Tommy James is still rocking.

The hit machine from the 1960s, who originated early-rock staples like "Crimson and Clover" and "I Think We're Alone Now," will bring his guitar-solo-down-memory lane to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday.

"It's been a long time since I played Denver," James told me, virtually. "The fans out there are crazy rock 'n rollers, so it's going to be it's going to be a lot of fun. I'm really looking forward to it."

In the above video, you can hear some of the stories behind his iconic songs, including the sudden rise of his first #1 hit "Hanky Panky," two and a half years after he recorded it, and the random inspiration of the sports arena anthem "Mony Mony."

For more information on tickets, you can head here.

