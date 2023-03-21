Golden, Colo. - When I was a kid, I watched a lot of "Thomas the Tank Engine." However, I never got to ride on a train from the 1880s!

All week long, the Colorado Railroad Museum will be running trains as much as 150 years old, which families can enjoy during their Spring Break.

Through Friday, the museum will have trains departing every half hour, from 10 am to 3 pm. Usually, most of these trains only run on Saturdays, so this is a special occasion - both for children and adults.

"There is something about trains," he told me, while showing me the museum's 60-year-old miniature train set. "It's been going on for as long as there have been trains, which in this country is as long as 1830s. And in the state goes, it back to the 1870s - so it's a long time.

Ride into Spring Break at the Colorado Railroad Museum

In the above video, you can take a tour of their arsenal. In addition, you can also go on a trip aboard the Galloping Goose, which only takes passengers every couple Tuesdays. The next is April 4th.

