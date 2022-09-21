DENVER — We are not used to seeing the Grammy-winner like this.

In the upcoming third season of "Big Sky," singer and actress Reba McEntire will join the cast as a possible villain.

The new season kicks off Wednesday night on Denver7, and I had the privilege of speaking with her to preview the premiere. Obviously, she knows this new role is uncharted territory for her.

"I've never gotten to play the villain, and I've always wanted to," said the former "Reba" star. "You know, they would holler 'Cut!' and I'd go 'How was that?' You know, I'd go from this dark person to 'How was that?!' and they're going 'Chills, chills.'"

Reba McEntire talks to Denver7 about joining season 3 of 'Big Sky'

In the above video, you can hear more of her thoughts on the upcoming season, as well her favorite memories in Colorado.