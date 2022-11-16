Rapping janitor, Mr. Eli, entertains and inspires students in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A janitor keeps everything at Coyote Hills Elementary fresh, including his rhymes.

"Mr. Eli," as the students call him, spends every lunch period rapping and singing for kids at his Aurora elementary school.

It started after this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show when a student asked him if he could rap like Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Turns out: He had been rapping since his days at school in the same town.

"He was like, 'What you know how to rap?'" said Mr. Eli, whose real name is Elias Garcia. "And I was like, yeah ... nobody really asked. I don't really just go out and just rap to you, unless it's something that you want to hear."

Now, he gets requests every day and has even inspired other students to perform for the school as well.

In the above story, you can hear his funky-fresh rhymes, and see the gleeful reactions of the students.