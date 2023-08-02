Rap legend LL COOL J tells Denver7 about his upcoming, star-studded show at Ball Arena

DENVER — LL COOL J is already a Hip Hop legend, but he likes bringing other icons along with him too.

The "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper will be performing at Ball Arena on August 29th, and he spoke with Denver7 about the all-star lineup he's bringing around the country.

The FORCE Tour kicks off with the Rock the Bells Festival, celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Denver's performance will include The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Outkast's Big Boi and Rick Ross.

"Most tours, when you when you see these lineups... You think that one artist is going to go on and then another artist - you think it's set-by-set," the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said. "But this is one continuous set with The Roots, DJ Z-Trip and DJ Jazzy Jeff behind all of us. So this is going to be a really unique way of presenting Hip Hop to the world."

In the above interview, you can hear more from our chat, including an idea I had for him to integrate Colorado culture into his show (he rejected it).