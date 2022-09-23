Radio host Sandy Clough reflects on 43 years of broadcasting in Denver

DENVER — Not everyone can recall a random Broncos game from 1982, but not many people have been as passionate about Denver sports as Sandy Clough throughout the last 43 years.

The legendary sports-talk radio host announced his retirement from 104.3 The Fan recently, and will now only occasionally contribute to the station.

Radio host Sandy Klough reflects on 43 years of broadcasting in Denver

This past week, Clough spoke with Denver7 about his long career here, which kicked off, of course, with an unbelievably detailed recollection of a game against the Baltimore Colts 40 years ago.

"The Baltimore Colts were beaten that day," Clough recounted. "And then in 1983, the Broncos, although they finished 9-7, went on to make the playoffs."

Then, he proceeded to discuss the Broncos' matchup against the Colts in 1983.

In the above video, you can hear more from Clough on his career covering our sports teams, as he expresses his gratitude for his faithful listeners.