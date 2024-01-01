Photographers ring in 2024 with awesome snaps of New Year's Eve fireworks shows across Colorado

DENVER — Coloradans rung in the new year as only our state could— from picturesque spots throughout the mountains and downtown Denver.

From Vail to Telluride to Pikes Peak, amateur and professional photographers alike snapped some awesome pictures of New Year's Eve fireworks shows closing out 2023 and welcoming in 2024.

We gathered some of the best ones posted in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos for you to enjoy as much as we did.

Outbound Images Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group I urge everyone to enjoy this holiday responsibly. Here's to a Happy New Year, filled with gratitude, love, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow!



Images from Denver’s 9:00pm show this evening.

Sandra Fennessy Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Happy New Year from Telluride!

Daniel Forster Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group The fireworks show over Pikes Peak didn't last long, but it was still fun to capture. Happy New Year!!!

Robert Massey Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Happy New Year everyone! Fireworks over Pikes Peak that I captured early this morning!

Jay Briggs Media | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Took a few shots of the fireworks last night while out with a great crew!

Zach Vogel | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Happy New Year's 2024 Everyone!!!

It has been a year since I last posted a photo and I entered 2024 with a great night at Garden of the Gods Mesa Overlook as the AdAmAn Club launched fireworks over Pikes Peak. Hope everyone has a great day!

