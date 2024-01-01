Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Photographers ring in 2024 with awesome snaps of New Year's Eve fireworks shows across Colorado

From eye-popping rainbows over Red Rocks to fiery Colorado sunsets, 2023 brought beautiful moments across the Centennial State captured by amazing photographers. Here are the top photos of the year.
Sandra Fennessy Photography.jpeg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 16:06:28-05

DENVER — Coloradans rung in the new year as only our state could— from picturesque spots throughout the mountains and downtown Denver.

From Vail to Telluride to Pikes Peak, amateur and professional photographers alike snapped some awesome pictures of New Year's Eve fireworks shows closing out 2023 and welcoming in 2024.

We gathered some of the best ones posted in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos for you to enjoy as much as we did.

Denver

Outbound Images Photography.jpeg
I urge everyone to enjoy this holiday responsibly. Here's to a Happy New Year, filled with gratitude, love, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow!

Images from Denver’s 9:00pm show this evening.

Telluride

Sandra Fennessy Photography.jpeg
Happy New Year from Telluride!

Vail

Pikes Peak

Daniel Forster Photography.jpeg
The fireworks show over Pikes Peak didn't last long, but it was still fun to capture. Happy New Year!!!
Robert Massey Photography.jpeg
Happy New Year everyone! Fireworks over Pikes Peak that I captured early this morning!
Jay Briggs Media.jpeg
Took a few shots of the fireworks last night while out with a great crew!
Zach Vogel.jpeg
Happy New Year's 2024 Everyone!!!
It has been a year since I last posted a photo and I entered 2024 with a great night at Garden of the Gods Mesa Overlook as the AdAmAn Club launched fireworks over Pikes Peak. Hope everyone has a great day!

To see more incredible photos of our beloved state from the talented photographers across Colorado, check out our Facebook group.

The 23 most-liked Colorado photos of 2023: Fiery sunsets, rainbows and more

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives