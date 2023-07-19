Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary opens its doors to unadoptable pals

LITTLETON, Colo. — At shelters, senior dogs may be the least likely to get adopted, but at Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary, the older pals are the stars.

The Littleton home for hounds just opened its doors a few weeks ago, after co-founder Justin Klemer and his family spent four years fundraising to build a longtime home for unadoptable dogs.

The journey started when his mom, Mary, adopted a senior dog named Pepper (hence, the name).

"Pepper was a dog that came into my mom's life when he really needed her and she really needed him," Justin said, while giving us a tour with his cousin and co-founder Leigh Sullivan. "Him and so many other dogs are really the inspiration for what we're doing here."

There are a lot of services and activities I did not have time to get to in the story like volunteer opportunities, field trip opportunities for seniors and people with autism, and a soon-to-open veterinary services center on-location. For more information, you can head here.