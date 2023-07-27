Nuggets superfan to celebrate 100th birthday the same year the team won the NBA championship

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — His family will always be his first love, but at this point, the Nuggets are almost part of the family.

Bob Webb, who turns 100 years old next Saturday, watched every single minute of Mile High basketball this season.

He was originally a rancher in Montana, before his only daughter Vikki moved his wife Sylvia and him closer to the family in Colorado.

14 years later, and he is sure glad they made the trip.

"About as much as can be," Bob responded when I asked how much he loves the Nuggets. "When I first started watching, [the team] was pretty hard to even watch. But now, they're doing what they're supposed to do - and it shows."

In the above story, you can take a tour of Bob's wood shop where he creates wooden crafts sold at his booth in the Centennial Heart and Home. You can also hear how happy he was when his beloved Nuggets finally won it all.

