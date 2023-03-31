Northglenn turns to team of seniors — nicknamed the Immortals — to fill lifeguard shortage at Rec Center pool

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Technically, retirement does not have to be a permanent decision. This was the case for five seniors in Northglenn, who came out of retirement to save the city's Rec Center pool.

The pool was not going to close but amid the national lifeguard shortage, the city was on the brink of scaling back its hours.

"It was really to keep it open, so people could come in and lap swim, (including) us," said team leader Al Hooper. "So we all said, 'Hey, if you take a day, I take a day... We can keep it open.'"

In fact, they are now a fully fledged super squad. They even call themselves the Immortals, after passing the three physical components of the lifeguard test.

In the above story, you can meet this rag tag team (that I prefer to call the Aquatic Avengers), and even see them demonstrate their super powers on me (kinda).