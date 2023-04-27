Northglenn turns to army of goats to help with noxious weed problem at Oscar Arnold Nature Area

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The city of Northglenn has employed a company called Goat Bros to bring 150 goats to come and eat up all the noxious weeds in Oscar Arnold Nature Area.

This is a much more environmentally safe method than spraying pesticides, and it prevents these invasive species of weeds from damaging the ecosystem. In fact, this strategy can even mitigate fire risks.

"They actually mow down all the grasses in the area, so that if you have a wildfire come in, it'll be a fire break," said park ranger, Karen Keeney, "so it's a great way to do that without using lawn mowers or any type of other fossil-fueled vehicles."

In the above story, you can hear more about how this process works, and see Goat Bros' adorable shepherd Cherry herd her tribe.

Northglenn will host a meet-and-greet with baby goats this Sunday, April 30th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar Arnold Nature Area.

