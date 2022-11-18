Neighborhood rallies to help group of Afghan refugees raise money for families through sewing project

DENVER - If you're looking to spread some good and also buy some goods, a sale on Saturday may be the perfect way to kickoff your holiday season.

At Celebration Community Church tomorrow, the Afghan Women's Collective of Denver will host their third sale this year, selling the items that a family of Afghan refugees have sewn over the past few months.

Last year, avid sewer and former graphic designer Beth Finesilver saw a post on NextDoor asking to help four women with a sewing project that could raise money to send back to their families in Afghanistan.

"They were looking for volunteers to help with a sewing project for our new Afghan neighbors," said Finesilver, who has lived in the same home in the Virginia Village neighborhood for 40 years. "I had just completed sewing for COVID. I was sewing masks, and I thought, 'I could volunteer and work with the Afghan women. It's perfect timing.' I've never worked so hard, but I've also never been so rewarded."

Neighborhood rallies to help group of Afghan refugees raise money for families

In the above story, you can learn more about the family's story, and hear from a member of the family on their experience coming to America.

Here are event details:

Saturday, November 19th

Celebration Community Church

1650 South Birch Street in Denver.

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cash & Venmo only

Email: AfghanWomensCollectiveofDenver@gmail.com

