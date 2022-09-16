National Truck Driver Appreciation Week: Safeway driver celebrates 50 years with the company

DENVER — One thing that has been re-emphasized during the pandemic: We should be extra grateful for our truck drivers.

This past week, Denver7 celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation week by interviewing Safeway employee Rocky Teter, a Commerce City resident who is about to reach 50 years with the company.

Rocky also volunteered with the South Adams County Fire Department for 42 years (eventually earning the position of Chief), and he says he does not plan on retiring from delivering food for Safeway anytime soon.

"When I'm working, I'm happy. And that's why I'm still working," he told Denver7, while delivering a shipment to the location on 44th and Lowell. "The times when I couldn't work because of injuries and stuff, I was just like, 'I gotta get a job.'"

In the story above, you can hear more about why Rocky takes pride in his work, especially while there is a shortage right now for truck drivers.