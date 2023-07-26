Miliken man returns from National Senior Games with two bronze medals

MILIKEN, Colo. — After three years of trying, Rick Reeser was not sure if he would ever finally earn a medal at the National Senior Games.

However at 76 years old, the former Loveland teacher finally achieved his dreams this July, after earning bronze medals in both the 100 meter and 200 meter races.

Now living in Miliken, the former Lincoln High School track star trains constantly, often watching workout videos on YouTube from his alma mater Colorado State University.

"I had entered this year just kind of determined that I wouldn't let age be a factor," Rick told me virtually. "Competition was quite stiff - most of the people train year round, and are very serious about their competition."

In the above story, you can hear more about Rick's triumph, and see some fantastic pictures of Rick in the 1960s and 1970s.