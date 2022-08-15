Meet the owner of Northglenn's 'Most Magnificent Tree'

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — What makes a tree "magnificent"? Well, you just know it when you see it.

Denver7 traveled to Northglenn to meet the owner of this year's "Most Magnificent Tree" contest winner. The annual tradition that began in 2009.

The winner receives a plaque, as well as $100 off their next water bill.

This year's triumphant tree was a 60-year-old oak, which nests in the yard of great-grandmother Holly Dowling. She has lived in this house for 50 years come November.

In the above story, you can see a multitude of angles that attempt to capture the wondrous girth of this arboreal majesty, as well as hear why this award means so much to Holly.