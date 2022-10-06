Meet Serena Williams, from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — When you marry someone, you could take on a last name that goes famously well with your first name.

Serena Williams, from Aurora, went from Serena Woolfolk to the name of the 23 Grand Slam title winner, when she and her husband tied the knot two decades ago.

Of course, the tennis player became an international story a month ago, when she retired after the U.S. Open. Admittedly, this made Aurora's Serena Williams a little sad.

"I don't want to sound as if I like actually know her, but it did feel a little bittersweet," she told Denver7, virtually. "You know, like, 'Oh, am I never gonna see my name like this again? Or am I never gonna hear it like that again?'"

In the video above, you can hear her stories about what she gets asked the most, and how meaningful the tennis player has become for her, as a Black woman.

And hey, if you have the same name as a famous person, or are often told you look like one, please holler to me here.