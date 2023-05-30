Meet our contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Aditi

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — File this under the argument for "positive reinforcement" parenting.

Aditi Muthukumar, who just won the 2023 Denver Post Colorado State Spelling Bee, asked her parents if they could adopt a cat if she made the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Well, yada yada yada, and now she is currently in the nation's capital, getting ready to compete in the country's most famous competition for youth linguistics.

"We were like, get whatever you want!" her mother, Preethi, said.

However no matter her incentive, Aditi is clearly a literary mastermind.

In the above story, you can hear more about her journey, going from a baby reading in her stroller to winning one of the longest state bees in history.