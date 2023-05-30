Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Meet our contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Aditi

Aditi's parents promised her she could get a cat if she made the National Bee, and it turns out, that was all the motivation she needed!
Aditi's parents promised her she could get a cat if she made the National Bee, and it turns out, that was all the motivation she needed!
Aditi Muthukumar
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 10:14:48-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — File this under the argument for "positive reinforcement" parenting.

Aditi Muthukumar, who just won the 2023 Denver Post Colorado State Spelling Bee, asked her parents if they could adopt a cat if she made the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Well, yada yada yada, and now she is currently in the nation's capital, getting ready to compete in the country's most famous competition for youth linguistics.

"We were like, get whatever you want!" her mother, Preethi, said.

However no matter her incentive, Aditi is clearly a literary mastermind.

In the above story, you can hear more about her journey, going from a baby reading in her stroller to winning one of the longest state bees in history.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggets-june1-d7.png

The NBA Finals on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside