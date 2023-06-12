Meet Gregory III, the facility dog who helps Fletcher Miller School every day

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — I know I would be more excited to go to physical therapy if it was with Gregory III, too.

The black Labrador Retriever is an integral part of the staff at Fletcher Miller School, the Lakewood school that helps children with disabilities and special educational needs. He assists with the school's physical therapy programs that work with fine motor schools and functional communication, as well as serves as an emotional backbone for the students.

"He is a part of our school - he's a model for [our students]," his owner, Jenna Ebener said. "He will play UNO! with them. He'll blow bubbles with them. He'll give them sensory input if they're upset."

Gregory III is considered a "facility dog," which requires more training than a service dog. He spent more than two years training with Jenna, who had initially spent four years convincing the district that a dog like Gregory III could really transform their ability to carry out so many personalized educational programs.

In the above story, you can come aboard a walking tour with Gregory III, as he takes a group of students on a physical therapy program disguised as a scavenger hunt.

I visited Fletcher Miller School just before the school year ended, but now it's summer and Gregory misses his best pals. Therefore, Jenna said she likes to visit senior centers and daycares during the summer months. If interested, you can follow Gregory III on Instagram and reach out to Jenna directly here.