Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

M&M's or Doritos? See which topped Colorado's most popular snacks

Wisevoter creates a "Snack Wars State Index" for all 50 states
Wisevoter created a "Snack War State Index" for the entire country to figure out the most popular snacks in each state.
M&M’s New Bags Are Inspired By Popular Album Covers
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 11:34:21-04

DENVER — Let's see how a state known for its marijuana use prefers its munchies.

The bipartisan educational platform Wisevoter created a "Snack War State Index" for the entire country, to figure out the most popular snacks in each state. Turns out, snacking actually increased by 13% over the last year, which is on board with the pandemic trend.

So which sweets and chips rounded out the Centennial State's Top 5? Hint: They all contain either sugar or salt:

5. Kettle chips
4. Fritos
3. Cheetos
2. Doritos
1. M&Ms

M&M's or Doritos? See which topped Colorado's most popular snacks

Curious about what other states favored? Check out the map below:

Snack Map
Wisevoter released a map of the most popular snack in each state for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive