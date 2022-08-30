Loveland 14-year-old girl, mother holding bake sale this weekend to raise money for pediatric cancer research

LOVELAND, Colo. - Baking 720 treats with one oven takes a lot of effort, but Daniela Ortiz and her mom, Jill Bernardino, are passionate about the cause.

For the seventh consecutive year, this dynamic duo will bake a plethora of desserts to raise money for Cookies for Kids' Cancer, a nonprofit that raises money to commission grants for pediatric cancer research. It's is a mission the 14-year-old Loveland teen feels needs more attention.

"We need to increase the funding. The reason why there aren't more treatments that are less harmful to kids is because of the funding," Daniela told Denver7 virtually. "It's not because they don't have any options, it's because they don't have money."

The bake sale will run Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and their home, located in the 4100 block of Lyric Falls Court in Loveland.

Can't make it to the bake sale? Don't worry! The two are collecting online donations all month long through this link.

Editor's Note: Daniela and her mother said they baked almost 900 treats, raised over $8,000 on the first day, and are excited for the second day on Labor Day!