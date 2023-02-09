Longmont Meals on Wheels celebrates the delivery of 3 million meals

Longmont, Colo. - Some people celebrate a big occassion with steak or pizza, but, for Longmont Meals on Wheels, a certain milestone called for pot roast.

Wednesday, the organization celebrated the delivery of its three millionth meal, which was bolstered by the preparation of its "signature" pot roast recipe.

Kitchen manager Charles Mascarenas said this required 140 pounds of pot roasts, 90 pounds of mashed potatoes and 100 pounds of vegetables - and that's just the hot food.

"That's a lot that happens in about three or four hours every morning," said Mascarenas. "It's been a lot of work, but it feels good. It pays off."

Their food gets served at the Longmont Senior Center, and then is also delivered to homes of people who are unable to prepare foods themselves.

For more information, you can head here.

