LONE TREE, Colo. — Not sure how to arrange your front porch? Maybe ensure it can sail the seven seas first.

Sean Meighan, a former software engineer in Lone Tree, has become locally beloved for the Halloween and holiday shows that he puts on with a pirate ship in his front yard.

Lone Tree man builds massive pirate ship and turns it into a holiday light show

Yes, a pirate ship....in his front yard.

It started when a neighbor suggested that his retaining wall kind of looked like one. Well, that's all Sean needed to hear.

In the above story, you can see just how far he has gone with turning one ship into a full holiday entertainment multiplex.

He does not make any profit off of his light shows and just wants you to come to enjoy the daily performances. His pirate ship is located on Altair Drive in Lone Tree.