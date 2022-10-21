Watch Now
Local girl scout troop comes on Denver7 Mornings to earn Night Owl Badge

It's not very often you get to earn a badge live on the air
Local Girl Scout troop interviews Denver7's Brian Sanders and Jessica Crawford.
Girl Scouts interview the Denver7 Morning Anchors
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 21, 2022
DENVER — Today, the Denver7 morning anchors did not get to ask the interview questions.

Earlier this morning, Girl Scout Troop #60593, which is from Denver, came on our 6 a.m. broadcast to ask Brian Sanders and Jessica Crawford about waking up in the middle of the night every day.

Girl Scouts troop interviews Denver7's morning anchors

You see, this was in an effort for them to earn their Night Owl Badge, which requires talking to and learning about people who work when it's really dark outside.

In the above video, you can see which questions scouts Tara, Clara, Geneva and Amelie asked, and then immediately find out how much coffee our morning anchors need to drink to deliver four and a half straight hours of news.

