Littleton senior gets to visit GM's electric vehicle factory after getting wish granted by nonprofit

LITTLETON, Colo. — Robbie Robinson, 87, could pick anywhere to go in the country as part of program from the AARP that grants wishes to seniors, but he did not want to go to the beach or Grand Canyon.

The former engineer instead chose to visit General Motors' electric vehicle production facility in Michigan, after being granted a "Wish of a Lifetime" by AARP. This is the organization's charitable affiliate that allows seniors to go on a trip they have always dreamed about taking.

Denver7 first introduced you to Robbie back in April, when he was volunteering at a local senior center. Routinely, he visits senior centers with virtual reality headsets, and programs them to take the seniors on a virtual journey. Clearly, Robinson loves technology and learning.

"It's wonderful to be able to learn something new every day," said Robinson, who went viral on YouTube in 2006 for turning his Toyota Prius into a fully-functioning electric vehicle. "You've got to keep up with technology, you know - otherwise you're gonna be left behind. So it's a challenge, and I love the challenge."

In the video above, you can watch Robinson help test-drive a Hummer and tour the assembly line. I promise it's worth it.