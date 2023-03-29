Littleton resident celebrates 104th birthday by playing the piano

LITTLETON, Colo. — What are Lucille Claridge's tips for, like her, making it to 104 years old? She says eat healthy, exercise and listen to your parents.

The latter certainly was resonating with the Littleton resident last week, as she celebrated her big day by playing the piano, a hobby her mother encouraged her to pick up when she was 7 years old.

"Kids just always just did what their folks told them to do," she told me, before showing me pictures of her mother in the 1920s. "It was different then."

She has gratefully enjoyed that suggestion for a long time now and, up until the pandemic, she played organ at Littleton Seventh Day Adventist for 42 years.

In the above story, you can get to know Lucille and her family, as well as hear how wonderfully she still plays.