DENVER — "Salted Oreo" might be their most famous flavor, but nobody should be "salty" at Little Man Ice Cream.

Cycling Without Age, a national nonprofit with a local chapter in Littleton, received a nearly $13,000 donation from Little Man Ice Cream founder Paul Tamburello this past week.

This will allow President Barb Lotze to purchase a new trishaw, which is a Danish contraption that allows "pilots" to give people with physical limitations the feeling of a bike ride.

Little Man Ice Cream makes big donation to nonprofit to help seniors enjoy the outdoors

Denver7 told you about their services back in February, when the organization threw a 100th birthday celebration for local senior Rachel Augustine. Whether it's for seniors who can no longer ride a bike or for anyone with a disability, Lotze said this donation will allow her to spread more positivity.

"It's hard to put into words what it does, but the nature, the connection," she said. "(It says) 'You matter, you are important. And you have some value, no matter what your physical or cognitive situation is . You have value in our community.'"

For more information or to request a visit, you can find Cycling Without Age Littleton here.