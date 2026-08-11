LAKEWOOD, CO — Father Witold Kaczmarzyk has been at his Lakewood church for six months, but he's already making a name for himself in Denver — not as a stand-up comedian, though he'll tell you he is one, but for how he gets to work.

The priest, who came to the United States from Poland 11 years ago, rides a scooter to mass.

"It's super slow… church is right here," Kaczmarzyk said.

When members of his congregation sent him photos of the scooter rides, he posted them to the church's Facebook page, which he's been working to revive.

"Since I'm also a stand-up comedian, I always love putting some humor into the post," Kaczmarzyk said.

► Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the video below:

Lakewood priest rides scooter to mass and uses social media to bring people back to church

His commute takes only a few minutes. He pulls the scooter in, then delivers a sermon.

"That's the message for all of us this Sunday. Let's look at Jesus," Kaczmarzyk said.

The church has been drawing a full house, and some of that is because of the scooter.

Mike Castellucci

"The scooter is wonderful and I love he's visible to the neighborhood," parishioner Rachelle Schmidt said.

Fellow parishioner Paul Schmidt agreed.

"It looks a lot better than walking up this hill we walk up," Schmidt said.

For Kaczmarzyk, the attention is welcome if it serves a larger purpose.

"The scooter thing really helped bring people in. Whatever works works," Kaczmarzyk said.

Mike Castellucci

"I'm just the priest, it's not about me, it's about Jesus so if it helps, if this thing helps to do so, sign me up, let's do it," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.