Lakewood High School students compete for national competition with NASA

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Imagine if your next Amazon delivery came in a box you could eat.

Well, the students in Lakewood High School's "High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware", or HUNCH, program do not have to just dream. Instead, in a national competition, they opted to create their own "edible food packaging."

More than 270 schools are competing for 12 spots and a trip to Johnson Space Center, in an array of different challenges. Last week, I met with two groups who are specifically competing in the culinary objective.

"We picked ingredients that are supportive to the gut biome health of astronauts, based on what they're typically lacking in their everyday diets up in space," said junior, Emmy Leu.

Yup, I totally sounded that smart in high school.

In the video above, you can hear more about each of their recipes, and see my reaction as I taste surprisingly delicious packaging materials.