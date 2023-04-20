Lakewood Cultural Center hosts Blind Visionaries exhibit with pictures taken by visually-impaired artists

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — As Lakewood Cultural Center administrator Rita Sommers put it, "Art is for everybody."

Examples of that are on full display in the center's main lobby where the team is hosting their Blind Visionaries exhibit.

All of the photographs were taken by people who are visually impaired or blind, with a technique called "light painting." This involves taking a picture with the shutter open for a few minutes, so that all of the movements can be captured in one frame.

"This is really fulfilling on so many levels," said Sommers, while giving Denver7 a tour of the gallery. "I think it's wonderful to bring the creative process that we all can experience to our community. We have a real emphasis here on inclusive and accessible programming."

In the above story, you can see more examples of this technique, and take a tour of another exhibit that was designed to be "sensory" for people who are visually impaired.

On Friday, April 21, the Lakewood Cultural Center will host a light painting class at 1:00 p.m., and then an accompanying concert with the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. For more information, you can head here.