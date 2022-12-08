Instant Karma: Snow plow driver helps return brand new skis to high school student

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Hopefully, everyone would be as good a Samaritan as Shawn Sullivan was this past Friday.

The longtime Steamboat Springs resident was driving his snow plow during a storm, when he noticed a pair of brand new skis lying on the side of the street.

As a man with decades of experience in this skiing-hub, he quickly diagnosed that someone probably forgot to completely fasten their car's ski rack (there's a sharp turn right where he found them).

Long story short: Thanks to some help from Steamboat Radio's Facebook and Instagram page, he was able to track down the owner (a local high school sophomore named Torin) and return them.

In the video above, you can see their reunion, and hear Torin's reaction when he finally got his skis back. Spoiler alert: He never thought that would happen.