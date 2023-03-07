Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel visit school in Erie to read new children's book

ERIE, Colo. — She may not have blonde hair or ice-powers, but, when Idina Menzel starts belting out "Let it Go," you immediately feel like you're with Queen Elsa.

This week, the Tony-winner visited Meadowlark School in Erie, along with her sister, Cara Mentzel, to read their new children's book, "Loud Mouse."

The book is based off of Idina's childhood as a developing singer, and a sequel, "Proud Mouse," comes out this September about Cara's childhood.

"When I was asked to do a children's book, I really wasn't interested unless I could do it with my sister," said Idina.

Actually, Cara graduated from University of Colorado Boulder, and taught in the Boulder Valley School District for over a decade.

In the video above, you can hear more about their story, and hear Ms. Menzel sing the "Frozen" anthem with the entire school. She also answers my 40,000 questions about the movie.