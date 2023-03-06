Watch Now
How to make a Hamantaschen, the signature food of Judaism's Purim

Denver7 heads to Zaidy's Deli & Bakery, for a lesson on making this popular Jewish treat
Not many gentiles know about Purim, but it does come with a fun carnival and famous, triangular cookie.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 06, 2023
DENVER — Not many gentiles know about Purim, but it does come with a fun carnival and famous, triangular cookie.

We're focusing on the latter today, as Denver7 takes a trip to Zaidy's Deli & Bakery to learn how to make the beloved Hamantaschen.

It's known for its three-sided shape and dallop of jam inside, as well as its name, derived from the story of Purim's bad guy, Hamen.

In the video above, you can learn how to make a Hamantaschen, and also watch me and learn how not to make one.

