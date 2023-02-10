Watch Now
How to eat like a Philadelphian during the Super Bowl, with help from Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

Danny New, local Eagles fan, takes Denver7 to find a proper Philly cheesesteak
Many Broncos fans really do not want the Chiefs to win, so maybe go with a Philly cheesesteak over the Kansas City barbecue this Sunday. Since I am Denver7's resident Eagles fan, I took the viewers on a field trip to Pat's Philly Steaks &amp; Subs in Denver.
Philly cheesesteaks at Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 10, 2023
The owner, Pat Neely, opened this cheesesteak haven 23 years ago, after moving here from the Philadelphia area. Naturally, he says this week has been chaotic.

"Since the [NFC Championship Game], we have been catching orders left and right. We have a busy day ahead of us," said Neely, while wearing an Eagles hat and apron.

In the above story, you can hear his keys to making a proper Philly cheesesteak, and just generally salivate at the sight of one cooking.

