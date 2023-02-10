How to eat like a Philadelphian during the Super Bowl, with help from Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

DENVER - Many Broncos fans really do not want the Chiefs to win, so maybe go with a Philly cheesesteak over the Kansas City barbecue this Sunday.

Since I am Denver7's resident Eagles fan, I took the viewers on a field trip to Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs in Denver.

The owner, Pat Neely, opened this cheesesteak haven 23 years ago, after moving here from the Philadelphia area. Naturally, he says this week has been chaotic.

"Since the [NFC Championship Game], we have been catching orders left and right. We have a busy day ahead of us," said Neely, while wearing an Eagles hat and apron.

In the above story, you can hear his keys to making a proper Philly cheesesteak, and just generally salivate at the sight of one cooking.